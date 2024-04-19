National Bankshares Cuts Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.60

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.7 %

Minera Alamos stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,961. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

