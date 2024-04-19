Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.24 and its 200-day moving average is $261.98.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

