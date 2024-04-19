Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 2,088,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,442,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

