Jefferies Financial Group Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $153.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHI traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $143.49. The stock had a trading volume of 826,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

