Home Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

