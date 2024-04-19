Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilltop Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3,479.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.