Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hilltop Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.12.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3,479.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Hilltop
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.