Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $5.14 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.14 million and $185,050.59 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,261.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.51 or 0.00744679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00127288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00040804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00186769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00102612 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

