Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,865. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

