Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.970 EPS.

BDN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 747,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,350. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 410,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

