Analysts Offer Predictions for mdf commerce inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

MDF opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.77.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

mdf commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.