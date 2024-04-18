Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROK opened at $278.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.24 and a 200 day moving average of $284.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

