Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 295,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

