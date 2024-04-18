Wealth Alliance Sells 6,426 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

