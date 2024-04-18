Wealth Alliance Buys 938 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

