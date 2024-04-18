Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Down 1.1%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.15. 97,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 934,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $420.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 479.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

