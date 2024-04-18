Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Critical Contrast

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion N/A $5.82 billion $0.93 24.96

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Digital and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Industria de Diseño Textil 14.97% 32.11% 16.48%

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

