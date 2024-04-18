Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Acquires 85,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 26.4% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.52. 1,155,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,440. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

