VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,219 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 3.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $79,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.10. 210,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $181.57 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

