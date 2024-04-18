Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

