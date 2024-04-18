United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.05% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.09.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.