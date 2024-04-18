UBS Group Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,800.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,813.85.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.0 %

MELI opened at $1,397.86 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,574.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,523.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.