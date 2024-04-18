Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $323.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.71. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.