Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

PMM stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

