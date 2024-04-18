Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

