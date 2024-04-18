TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

