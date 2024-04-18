TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $382,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 89,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

