TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,154.25 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $686.08 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,257.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.