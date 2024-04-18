The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

