TerraClassicUSD Price Down 32.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $150.11 million and $23.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00055812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001055 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,962,345,514 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,536,096 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

