Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

