Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

