Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 2.3 %

SRE stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.77%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

