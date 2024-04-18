Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.06 and last traded at $138.99. 5,587,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,222,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.14.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

