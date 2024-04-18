SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.