SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 265.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $219.59 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

