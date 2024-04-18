SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $378.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.79 and a 200 day moving average of $369.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

