Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAK opened at $109.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $117.60.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

