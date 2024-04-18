Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Cut by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $901.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $955.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $890.52. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

