Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $900.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $890.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

