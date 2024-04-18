Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

QNTO opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

