Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 685 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $15,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

