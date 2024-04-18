Pacific Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,406,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,454,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

