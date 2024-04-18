Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.