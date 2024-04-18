Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

