Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

NCLH stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

