Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.82. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

