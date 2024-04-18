North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Cowen

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.31 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

