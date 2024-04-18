Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 3,024 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

DLB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

