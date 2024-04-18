Metahero (HERO) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $38.57 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

