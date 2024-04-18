Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $287,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE LBRT traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 712,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,564. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.